Tarporley racing driver Tom Oliphant to return to track in Australia

British touring car talent Tom Oliphant will make his Australian racing debut this season in a return to competition.

The Tarporley man will compete in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series with leading team Autoglym ASM.

After four seasons competing in the British Touring Car Championship, Oliphant stepped away from racing in 2022 to move to Wollongong, Australia, to support the career of his fiancée Gen.

The two-time BTCC race-winner will now get back on track after signing a two-year deal with Autoglym ASM (Ashley Seward Motorsport) in their Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR.

The Melbourne-based squad have taken the Alfa to race victories in each of the opening three seasons of TCR Australia.

Oliphant will tackle the best tracks in Australia for the first time, while a finale on the world-famous Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst.

The former Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion is ready to hit the ground running in pre-season testing ahead of the season opener in just over two weeks at AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains Raceway, February 24-26.

Oliphant said: “Taking a year away from racing wasn’t easy, but it was necessary for me and my partner as we settled in Australia.

“To get back on track in TCR Australia with Autoglym ASM is very exciting; it’s a competitive series with great racing on track and superb television coverage.

“Ashley Seward Motorsport are a hugely experienced team, running a lot of cars across different categories, so I’m delighted to be starting a partnership with them and I’m confident they’ll give me a really good race car through the season.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Auto Glym family.

“They’re a British brand that have come over to Australia and been involved in the series for a few years, so it’s great to be starting a relationship with them and building that going forwards.

“I’d also like to welcome WIN Television, i98FM and C93.1FM as personal partners for 2023 and beyond.

“It’s great to have them onboard, and I’m excited about the creative projects we have planned for the year ahead. I can’t wait to get the season started.”

David Turney – Head of Marketing, Autoglym Australia: “We’re thrilled to partner with ASM for another year of what promises to be great TCR racing.

“And naturally, we’re excited to welcome Tom onto the team for 2023. He has fantastic racing creds in a variety of machines, and we can’t wait to witness his skills on the track.

“Of course, we want to tip our hat to Michael Caruso, for steering the Autoglym Alfa through last season.”

The championship will benefit from an expanded domestic television package in 2023.

(Images courtesy of TCR Australia)