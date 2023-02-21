Combermere Abbey unveils outdoor and indoor events schedule

Historic venue Combermere Abbey near Nantwich has unveiled its 2023 schedule of events.

It will be opening up its grounds to the public with the annual Bluebell Walks in April, as well as public and group tours of the house.

Last year, the estate saw hundreds visitors to the grounds in the spring, a revival for the business following Covid disruption in previous years.

The Bluebell Walks will return this year as a Sunday only event, with sessions taking place at 10am and 2pm on April 23 and 30, and May 14.

The stroll takes around one hour and is two miles long.

Refreshments and light lunches are available at The Old Piggery Café on the edge of the estate.

Adult ticket prices are £7, children are £3.50 and babies and dogs go free.

Pre-booking online is required to facilitate easy access as Combermere Abbey is a private estate.

House tours of the abbey will be taking place between Tuesday March 7 and Thursday June 1.

These will run at specific times on a Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and will be priced at £12.50 for adults, £6 for children and those aged under 10 being welcomed in for free.

Societies and groups of between 15-20 persons can book an exclusive tour with a Q&A with the house proprietor an option, as well as afternoon tea.

Tickets can be booked online now.

Sarah Callander Beckett, owner of Combermere Abbey, said: “It is always such a joy to open our grounds and abbey to the public in this way every year.

“We see new and old faces, all of whom enjoy every single second of their walk or tour.

“The snowdrops are already out in the woods, and the bluebells are very much on their way.

“This is truly nature’s gift to us, and we so enjoy sharing it with others.”

Parking will be available at Park View Business Centre to start the walk, and refreshments will be available at The Old Piggery Café from 9.30am.

Those travelling from further afield can stay overnight in one of its self-catering, dog-friendly holiday cottages or one of two North Wing luxury B&B suites.