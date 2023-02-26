FEATURE: What you need to know about glow plugs

Glow plugs are an essential part of diesel engine cars.

They typically have quite a long lifespan, but like most parts on a car, they will fade over time.

It is good for a diesel owner to understand a bit about essential components and what you need to do if something malfunctions.

Read on for some essential tips about glow plug management.

What Are Glow Plugs?

Glow plugs are necessary to make the vehicle start. When you switch the engine on with the key, for diesel engines, a glow plug is necessary to heat the air and heat the fuel so the injection can take place to facilitate combustion.

They are essentially a type of heater that remains in the bonnet, and they can get extremely hot (try 1000 celsius in no time at all). When you turn the engine on, three things happen.

1. They heat up so they’re ready for their task

2. Once they reach the required temperature, they work hard to stay that way

3. They retain heat post-combustion to ensure everything stays where it needs to be

How Do I Know If a Glow Plug is Out of Order?

(Image of the glow plug taken from buycarparts.co.uk)

• Your engine warning light comes on. This is a pretty big indicator that something is wrong with the vehicle, and there will be a clear symbol for a glow plug issue. When this light comes on, take your car to a garage or prepare to change the glow plugs yourself.

• Your engine is misfiring. Diesel engines need big compression levels to work properly alongside correctly timed fuel injection. Faulty glow plugs can mess this process up.

• You notice rough idling. If your engine becomes a bit slow and clunky, especially in the colder spells, there could be a problem with the glow plugs.

• Your fuel isn’t going as far as it used to.

• You notice white or black smoke! This is a big warning sign that you shouldn’t really ignore. It could be your glow plugs or something else entirely.

How Do I Change Glow Plugs?

Changing your glow plugs is quite a simple job if you know what you’re doing.

There are six stages to go through, but make sure you feel confident doing the task so you don’t break anything essential.

• Get your tools. You will need at least a wrench, pliers, ratchet, screwdriver, new glow plugs, and a glow plug reamer.

• The battery cable needs to be disconnected and IF one is in place, the valve cover should be removed at this point so you can focus on the glow plug wires.

• Use your tools to take the glow plugs out once the wires have been disconnected from the plugs.

• Slide in the new glow plugs and connect the wires back up so everything is in place and ready to go.

• Replace the valve cover and battery wires and hopefully, everything should be prepared and fixed.

Glow plugs are essential cogs in the diesel engine make up.

If you need to change them, it is a simple enough task as long as you follow the guidance.