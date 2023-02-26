Welsh Row disruption for drivers as United Utilities start works

Residents and drivers on Welsh Row in Nantwich are being warned of more disruption amid United Utilities works over the next two months.

People living on the street have been issued with notices from the water company about a month of works starting on February 28.

One resident said: “We have been by United Utilities told that a month of work starts on February 28th in Welsh Row to replace the water main.

“It will lead to single file traffic and traffic lights as well as parking and access restrictions along the full length of the road as the main is replaced from the Aqueduct to the Weaver Bridge!”

The company says it is carrying out “essential maintenance on our network” on Welsh Row between February 28 and March 13, and again for a further four weeks between April 11 and May 10.

The works begin at same time Cheshire East Council is re-surfacing the full length of Beam Street in Nantwich.

These works have started with temporary lights set up at the busy Waterlode, Welsh Row and High Street junction.

Motorists are being warned of delays in the town centre as a result.