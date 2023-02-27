South Cheshire residents to take the plunge to end poverty

People in South Cheshire are taking the plunge on Saturday March 4 at an event which has been making a difference around the world for 50 years.

The Swim, at Crewe Lifestyle Centre, is raising money for the work of international development charity Christian Aid.

Organiser Malcolm Crook said: “The Swim has been an annual event for more than 50 years.

“Last year there were more than 50 swimmers, old and young, from church and youth organisations in Crewe, who raised £5,000 for a Christian Aid agricultural project in Zimbabwe, aimed at creating greater resilience for rural communities in the face of climate change.

“We are doing the same again this year, for a similar project in Tanzania.

“The swimmers are invited to complete up to 40 lengths of Crewe Baths, which equates to a kilometre, though some carry on and do a bit more.

“Plenty of supporters come along and create a festive atmosphere, encouraging and applauding the swimmers, as we take over the baths. We will have lifeguards, of course, for safety purposes, though we also have our own marshals, counting the lengths.

“It is a fun evening, but it also helps swimmers and sponsors to think about the work of Christian Aid, besides raising money for vital development projects to help others in need around the world.”

The Swim takes place at Crewe Lifestyle Centre from 5-7pm on Saturday, March 4.

Register now, as an individual or a team, and make a splash to end poverty.

Contact Malcolm – email [email protected] or text 07531 016723.

Crewe’s swim has always been aimed at helping people break free from poverty and injustice, such as in today’s situation in East Africa.