The Lions win 7-0 over Audlem in Crewe Regional Premier League

The Lions and Audlem met for the second time in three weeks in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
And the result was another convincing win for The Lions, this time 7-0.
Their goals came from Lewis Clark (2), Nick Raymond, Danny Roberts, Justin Manini, Dan Parish and Billie-Joe Rogerson.
League leaders Betley were far too strong for the new-look Broadhurst FC who were hard hit by injuries.
The game was scoreless until the 23rd minute, but Betley clicked after that and were 0-6 ahead at half time, eventually winning 0-12, with their goals coming from Keiron Duckers (4), Dan Lomas (3), Danny Lavalette (3), Simon Roberts and John Shufflebottom.
In Division One, Faddiley got off to a blistering start against JS Bailey, being 0-4 up after 13 minutes.
However, JS Bailey pulled the score back to 4-5, before Faddiley eventually won 4-7.
Greg Bailey, Greg Shephard, Ollie Moore and Ben Stockton scored for JS Bailey, with the Faddiley goals coming from Jamie Baker (2), Dan Robinson (2), Chris Robaszek, George Hopkins and Callum Jones.
C & N Utd. hosted league leaders Sandbach Town without their regular goalkeeper, who was serving a one match ban.
Secretary /Manager Nathan Bennett deputised and performed admirably, pulling off a string of fine saves before finally being beaten by a Kasey Porter strike quite late in the game.
The match between Nantwich Pirates and Raven Salvador had an exciting conclusion.
It was goalless at half time, but the Pirates went 1-0 up, and when they scored a second goal late on, the game seemed won.
Raven Salvador had other ideas though, and made it 2-1 before being awarded a penalty kick which they converted with virtually the last kick of the game to finish with a 2-2 draw.
Will Oakes and Joey Hilton netted for The Pirates, with Robsan Osman and Damien Sloan scoring for Raven Salvador.
Leighton FC came from behind to beat Cheshire Cat 3-2, with goals from Kyle Gregory, Reece Quinn and Anthony Broadhurst.
Joe Bulkeley and Sam Davenport were on target for The Cat.
White Horse had a comfortable 0-6 win at Princes Feathers with leading goalscorer Tom Royle netting a hat trick, and the other goals coming from George Botham, James Spencer and Paul Bowker.
In the Presidents Cup Quarter finals, the game between Cooper Buckley and George & Dragon was not played, as Cooper Buckley claimed that they could not field a team, despite having 54 players signed on.
As per League rules, they are expelled from the competition and George & Dragon progress to the semi- finals.
The other fixture between Cheshire Cheese and NHB , was a close fought encounter, with NHB being 1-3 ahead at half time before the home side came back in the second half, and the game finished at 3-3.
Aaron Davies, Ben Reddock and Rhys Potter netted for Cheshire Cheese, with the NHB goals coming from Matty Ashbrook (2) and Peter Aidley.
The game went to penalty kicks, and NHB won 4-5.
