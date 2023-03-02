11 hours ago
Date set for milestone Nantwich concert

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 2, 2023

Rehearsals are in full swing for Nantwich Choral Society’s spring concert marking a milestone anniversary for the popular singing group.

It is 50 years since the Society formed as a local authority evening class and down the decades its concerts have been a highlight on the town’s social calendar.

On Sunday, March 19 the 80-strong choir will combine their voices with an orchestra and professional soloists to perform Joseph Hadyn’s The Creation at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Society spokesman Anne Harwood said: “The love of music is most definitely going strong in Nantwich.

“We have welcomed nearly 30 new members since the pandemic restrictions lifted, including a number of younger singers.

“Now we are meeting regularly to rehearse for our big spring concert.

“This will be an important event for the society, in the middle of its anniversary year. Normally we perform at St Mary’s Church but due to the size of the orchestra we will use the Civic Hall as a venue.

“We are very much looking forward to it and to seeing as many as possible in the audience.”

The society welcomed more than 110 enthusiasts to its Come and Sing Day at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich in February.

They came from across Cheshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Wales to rehearse Handel’s and Parry’s Coronation Anthems before staging an evening concert.

Anne added: “St. Mary’s Church was a lovely historic setting for the day. We had 117 singers from all over Cheshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Wales and further afield in the country. One lady even timed a return from the Caribbean in order to join us!”

Society members are looking forward to June’s trip to Macon in France where they will perform with a local choral society.

The French friends will return to Nantwich later in the month to perform the same concert at St Mary’s.

For information on joining the choir and concerts visit www.nantwichchoral.org.uk

