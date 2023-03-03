Tickets are running out fast for the Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival headline shows as organisers prepare for the 25th anniversary of the event.

The Easter weekend event, which attracts thousands of visitors to Nantwich, is taking place this year from April 6-10.

Two headline venues are the Nantwich Civic Hall and The Crown Hotel, with local artist Tom Seals kicking off the festival on Thursday night at the Civic Hall with a nine-piece band.

Tom returns to Nantwich in a homecoming as he started his career playing downstairs at the Crown and then moved upstairs to the ballroom.

He has since had a global tour, and his own Sky TV programme ‘Tom Seals Presents’, which was broadcast on a new SKY Channel called ‘All About the Music’.

He said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Nantwich for a homecoming gig!

“Nantwich Jazz Festival gave me a helping hand when I was starting out with weekly gigs at The Crown Hotel and opportunities to support great names such as Tony Christie and Sad Cafe.

“To have had a few years off, developed my stage show and gone on to perform in over 100 countries, I really feel now is the right time to come back to Nantwich and show you what I’ve been working on!

“I’m excited to be bringing my world-class band to town and headline the opening night of Nantwich’s best weekend of the year!”

Other Civic Hall headliners include Dr Feelgood and Band of Friends, including Jim Kirkpatrick, performing on Friday night as a joint double bill.

They are followed on Saturday by Turin Brakes, and Sunday’s performances are by The Beat, with lead vocal Rankin Roger Jr, and Jeramiah Ferrari in support.

China Crisis and Hue & Cry are also a joint double bill, set to wow the crowds on the final day.

The Crown Hotel has also announced their Friday night headliner – Both Sides Now – who will perform a celebration of Joni Mitchell.

The full “Around the Town” programme will be available online and in print soon and includes 145 gigs at 16 venues over the five-day event.

This year’s returning official festival venues are The Cheshire Cat, Loco, Nakatcha, Bench Bistro Bar, The Crown Hotel, The Bank Stage, The Studio, The Talbot, The Town House, Nantwich Museum, Nantwich Methodist Church, The Bowling Green, The Red Cow, and The Malbank.

They are joined this year by two new locations – Kennedy’s and Churches Mansions.

The festival was founded in 1996 by Phillip Martin, who died in 2017.

His daughter and son-in-law, Abbigail and Alex Ellwood, continue his legacy reaching a quarter century of festivals this year.

Abbigail said: “We are excited to be celebrating our 25th festival this year with some incredible headline acts, including a favourite of The Crown – Tom Seals.

“We’ve followed Tom’s journey from playing in the downstairs bar, to a global tour, and even his own TV show, so we can’t wait to see him playing back in Nantwich.

“As in previous years, we have a fantastic programme of events put on by our local venues around the town who continue to support the festival, and we welcome two new venues this year as well.

“We hope that our 25th festival will be the biggest and best yet!”

“Around the Town” wristbands are £9 as an Early Bird ticket price – the same price as last year.

These are on sale through the website www.nantwichjazz.com

One wristband allows entry for one person for the whole weekend to all of the festival “Around the Town” venues.