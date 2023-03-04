FEATURE: Ways to enhance your basement

If your house has a basement, you mustn’t neglect the potential of any space.

While most homeowners would neglect the basement or use it as their utility and storage space, the area can be more than that.

For example, the basement can become a family activity area or another room where you can accommodate guests who wish to stay the night.

If your basement isn’t functional, this may be the right time to change it.

Don’t settle for a dark and dingy basement, as you can easily turn the space into an area you can use for many things.

You may have to work with a general contractor to ensure that the area receives enough light and ventilation.

However, you must also work with a reputable skip hire company to ensure that any waste produced by the renovation is eliminated properly.

If you’re thinking of renovating your basement, here are some ideas to enhance the space.

Turn it into a second living room

Most basements offer larger square footage than the main floor.

If you want extra space for another living room or activity area, you can easily renovate the basement by installing enough lighting fixtures and windows to make the area comfortable and livable.

You can then create zones where you can lounge with friends and have a safe space for your kids.

Consider a home theatre

The basement is typically quieter than the rest of the house, so it will be perfect for a home theatre set-up.

You can cover the walls with patterned wallpaper and use light-coloured furniture to contrast the ambience.

You can also install a good sound system to ensure an immersive experience and consider an overhead projector to save on space.

Create a man cave

What better way to keep your husband inside the house than to create a man cave where he can enjoy game days, sip his favourite brew or play pool and darts with his friends?

Ensure that the space is illuminated enough so he wouldn’t trip, and have him decorate the spot as he wishes.

Have a TV ready, a small refrigerator to store his cold beer or wine, and a bar where he can drink or create his cocktails.

It’ll be a terrific set-up, and your husband will spend most of his time in the space, and you wouldn’t have to worry about him.

Install a home gym

As the basement is cooler, you can install a home gym, a yoga or pilates studio, or whatever fitness regimen interests you.

Install mirrors to make the space feel bigger, and find space for your gym or fitness equipment.

Don’t forget a humidifier or an exhaust fan to keep the space comfortable enough.

Endnotes

You can easily turn your basements into great activity areas with some investment.

Take advantage of the square footage and potential to enhance the beauty and value of your home.

(Pic by Unsplash, licence free)