Lions beat Betley in Crewe FA Sunday Cup + full round-up

Betley and The Lions battled out a closely fought game in the Crewe Regional League Premier Division semi-finals of the Crewe FA Sunday Cup.
Betley took the lead after 15 minutes with a Dan Lomas goal.
The Lions came back to lead 1-2 at half time thanks to a Jordan Amson strike and an own goal.
A second goal from Lomas made it 2-2, but The Lions claimed the victory with a late goal from Deon Chesters.
In the other semi-final, George & Dragon were facing something of an unknown quantity in Congleton Town Colts, who had beaten two Regional League Premier Division teams to get to this stage, but they came through winning 3-1.
In the Premier Division, Cheshire Cheese won 3-5 at Broadhurst FC, after being 2-3 ahead at half time.
Dom Coates, Dan Martin and Tom Allen netted for the home side, with the Cheshire Cheese goals coming from Rhys Potter, Aaron Davies, Alex.
Forrester, Ben Reddock and an own goal.
Willaston White Star went down 1-3 to Winsford Over, despite leading 1-0 at half time thanks to a goal from Danny Williams.
Willaston goal-keeper Andy Shallcross saved a penalty kick in the last seconds of the first half, and Willaston also missed a penalty in the second half putting the ball over the crossbar, as Winsford Over mounted a spirited recovery to win, with goals from Matthew Stanton (2) and Lewis Dawson.
In the game between Cooper Buckley and NHB, all the goals came quite late.
Cooper Buckley took the lead, thanks to an own goal, but Matty Ashbrook quickly equalised and Alex. Ball netted the winner for NHB.
In Division One, Cheshire Cat and Sandbach Town met for the fourth time this season, and the visitors won 2-4, to retain their place at the top of the table.
The Cat opened the scoring with a Sam Davenport strike, but Sandbach scored twice before the interval, and then added another before a second goal from Davenport put The Cat back in the game.
However, Sandbach scored again to settle the game. Their goals came from Tom Cotton, Danny Reeves, Alex Fitton and veteran Tony Fidzewicz.
The Cat were appreciative of the performance of referee Kriss Spencer, which they described as ‘excellent’.
Faddiley move into second place following their 0-3 win against Raven Salvador, with their goals coming from Richard Ford (2) and Pete Williams.
White Horse beat JS Bailey 0-4, with the Division’s leading scorer Tom Royle getting the opener, with further goals coming from George Botham, Shaun Simcock and Paul Bowker.
White Horse were another team who were appreciative of the performance of the referee, Matthew Noble, who is a welcome newcomer to the Regional League.
Nantwich Pirates travelled to Winsford and beat Princes Feathers 0-2 with goals from Joey Hilton and Josh Cooke.
Pirates have games in hand and could yet be involved in the promotion race.
