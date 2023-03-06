HSE to probe botched felling after tree crashed across busy road

The Health and Safety Executive has been called in to investigate how workers botched a felling attempt and sent a tree crashing across a busy Crewe road, writes Belinda Ryan.

The two were caught on video chopping down the tree, which then crashed across West Street, blocking the road and narrowly missing a passing car.

The incident happened in the week Cheshire East Council discussed its new policy for highway tree safety and maintenance – although this was not a tree the council was responsible for and the authority had not contracted the workers.

Cllr Craig Browne (Ind), chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “We are fully aware of the incident involving a felled tree, which occurred on West Street in Crewe.

“We have identified the landowner and have shared our concerns about this shocking incident with them.

“We have also reported to the Health and Safety Executive, who will take appropriate action.

“We take great pride in ensuring that our roads are as safe as possible, and we have made clear in our response to this incident that we will not tolerate anyone taking liberties with the safety of the public.

“This matter now remains with the Health and Safety Executive.”

Cllr Laura Crane (Lab), who is deputy chair of highways, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she was shocked when she saw the video on social media.

She said: “This incident shows why it’s so important that anyone working with trees on land near to roads or walkways is aware of the risk and why the council have strict policies in place when working on our own tree stock.

“It’s lucky that no one was injured this time, but next time may have a very different outcome.”