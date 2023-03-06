Nantwich Running Club wins national England Athletics award

Nantwich Running Club have scooped the England Athletics Volunteer Awards 2022 “Club of the Year, National Winner” title.

Club bosses picked up their awards at a presentation evening and dinner ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Birmingham recently.

Nantwich Running Club received a framed certificate and trophy from Lorna Boothe MBE, Director of England Athletics.

Lorna is an Olympian and has represented Great Britain in two Olympic Games, World Championships and Europeans and is a former British record holder.

She has represented England in two Commonwealth Games winning a Gold and a Silver medal in the 100m Hurdles.

The club have had a successful few months.

In November they won the England Athletics ‘Club of the Year’ for the North West Region.

All regional category winners were reviewed, and the National Winners were chosen by an England Athletics Selection Panel.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “It was a super proud moment for me to receive the award on behalf of the club and in recognition of the fantastic support we get from our members.”

Chris Jones, England Athletics CEO, said: “I would very much like to pay tribute to those individuals, clubs, and groups that have been nominated in this year’s England Athletics national volunteer award programme.

“You are all symbolic of a huge nationwide effort that is central to the long term success and health of our great sport.

“The COVID-19 crisis brought challenges that are still being felt in our sport today and the last year has seen additional issues emerge in wider society that bring risk to our sport at all levels.

“However, what is clearly evident is the incredible dedication, resilience, pride, and passion that the volunteer led athletics and running community have demonstrated that will serve us all well as we look forward to all that 2023 will bring, and as we work to provide opportunities for all to enjoy our wonderfully accessible and inclusive sport whatever the ambition, aspiration, ability, background, or age.

“Volunteering is central to our strategy and to those who have been recognised in this year’s programme at a regional or national level we are truly thankful for all that you continue to give to our sport.

“You are an inspiration to others and motivational to those who may be thinking about getting involved themselves.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike and has since attracted more than 475 members of all abilities.

The club meets at Malbank High School and members run in groups of 10 for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit: https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk