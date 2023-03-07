Amazing photos show Nantwich Coronation memories from 1953

These amazing pictures show the last time Coronation celebrations took place in Nantwich – 70 years ago!

Now aged 92, Reg “Derrick” Oakes was in his 20s when he was involved in Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953.

Reg, who now lives in South Wales, said it was a “privilege” to be involved as he looks forward to King Charles’ coronation in May.

And now he’s hoping others in the town can share their memories of those celebrations seven decades ago.

Reg (pictured) recalls: “As a young Nantwich guy I had the privilege of representing the town in a group which had formed to represent the lovely old town of Nantwich in a Royal Carnival group taking part in the Nantwich Coronation Fete.

“The King was represented by Leonard Bowyer, the comic performer in the Local Operatic Society.

“His Queen was played by a local ‘Nantwich dabber’ well known in the local factory area. She was probably Maggie Jones.

“She had a a guardian ‘halbadier’ I think called Jim Hillier.

“We had a coach (pictured) which was towed through the streets by a farm tractor driven by the coachman Mr Myott, who was at that time proprietor of the Churches Mansion in Hospital Street.”

And how can the sprightly 92-year-old remember all this?

“Because I was dressed as a Page and also a member, at 22, of the local Operatic Society and remain very proud to be a dabber,” he adds.

“What fun we had together!

“Having to wear red tights made me conspicuous to the kids who, when they heard my hunting horn announcing our approach, ran out into the road to shout ‘red legs’.”

Reg remembers how the Coronation coach travelled the streets of the town through Carnival week.

And how it was well received at the local hospital, offices, businesses, factories, civic functions and street parties.

“It added fun and pantomime to the great Coronation celebrations,” said Reg.

“I worked for Nantwich Council under Tudor Evans from 1949 to 1956.

“I then took promotion with Shrewsbury Borough Council and gradually enhanced my local government career to become Deputy Chief Executive of a large borough in Wales.

“With my second wife I now live in South Wales but I remain a great lover of Nantwich and its people.

“I have to assume that all other members of our 1953 partnership are no longer with us (to my great chagrin).”

Nantwich News joins Reg in asking for readers to send in their pics and memories from the 1953 Coronation.

You can email your photos to [email protected]