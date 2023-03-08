LETTER: Lymphoma Action hosts chemotherapy webinar

Dear Editor,

Lymphoma Action is hosting a webinar about chemotherapy on Tuesday 28 March from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Readers affected by lymphoma may be interested and can register to join this free event if they go to www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/ChemoWebinar1

The panel will include two healthcare professionals and a Lymphoma Action chair.

This webinar will focus on the technical details of chemotherapy, and will be followed by a webinar on experiences of chemotherapy in April.

Chemotherapy is a widely used treatment for many people with lymphoma.

For some, this treatment might start within a short time of diagnosis, and it can feel like a ‘whirlwind’ from diagnosis to treatment, without time to process.

For others, who may be on a period of active monitoring before treatment, chemotherapy can feel like something ominous in their future, causing worry and anxiety.

This webinar will look at what chemotherapy is, what it does, and how it works.

It will also cover why it is used for lymphoma treatment, how it is given, and why is it given in regimens.

We will also cover some of the issues around late effects, and balance risks and benefits for individuals.

This webinar might also be helpful for family, friends and carers to understand more about lymphoma treatment.

If readers would like to find out more or book a free space on the webinar more information is available on the Lymphoma Action website https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/ChemoWebinar1

Yours,

Lymphoma Action