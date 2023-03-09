Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner dropped in on Jabbin Dabber boxing club in Nantwich to find out how the Community Action Fund grant had been spent.

Owners Simon and Claire Jones were awarded the funds to create a safe space for local young people to keep active.

Jabbin Dabber gives people of all ages from Nantwich and the surrounding areas a place to exercise and learn about discipline at their Welsh Row boxing gym.

Through working with the local policing team, young people are also able to hear directly from the police while they train.

Topics covered by Officers include staying away from knife crime, drugs, and bullying.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said: “It was fantastic to see so many attendees channelling their energy into something positive at Jabbin Dabber.

“The Community Action Fund was set up to support exactly this sort of local initiative and I’m proud to support the work they are doing, particularly with young people.

“The value of early intervention and opportunities for the police to talk to young people, especially if they are at greater risk of falling into crime, cannot be understated.

“Making this possible through Jabbin Dabber helps to make Nantwich even safer and prevent issues in future.”

As well as having an open door policy and allowing police to come and speak to young people, Jabbin Dabber also works with the local policing team by encouraging referrals for young people already involved in low-level crime.

By providing them with positive role models and a disciplined environment, their lives can be turned around.

For more information about Jabbin Dabber get in touch at [email protected]

To find out more about the Community Action Fund, see www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk/what-the-commissioner-does/community-funding/community-action-fund/