Crewe car meet supports local model show

The next popular ‘Weekend runaways meet’ car event at The Sydney Arms pub in Crewe is scheduled to take place on March 26, writes Jonathan White.

The meets are free entry to all and open to owners of classic and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes.

Their previous meet in February attracted 90 vehicles.

If you wish to display your own vehicle at a meet there is no requirement to pre-book, no arrival time necessary and a member of the team will direct you to a suitable location when you arrive.

Refreshments are available to purchase from a food catering truck as well as inside The Sydney Arms.

Participants from Weekend runaways meet recently supported the South Cheshire Universal Scale Model Show, which takes place annually at Malbank School & Sixth Form College in Nantwich.

They provided an impressive display of vehicles outside the venue which included a Cadillac DeVille coupe, Ford F250 pickup truck, Ford Econoline van, Chevrolet Silverado light duty truck, Vauxhall Vectra car, Toyota MR2 sports car, Toyota Soarer coupe, MG sports car, BMW Riddler car, Pontiac Trans Am car, Ford F100 pickup truck, Chevrolet Corvette sports car, and a Ford Crown Warminster Township police car from Warminster in Pennsylvania USA.

Lee Smith, Gary Bailey and Pete Jackson from the Weekend runaways meet also setup an expansive indoor display stand of their scale-models which included pick-up trucks, rigs, hot rods, and dioramas.

Lee said: “I would like to thank everyone for the growing support towards us, our home will always be The Sydney Arms.

“We will be entering a lot of other car shows this year and you will be more than welcome to join us.”

For further information search ‘The weekend runaways meet’ on Facebook or visit https://www.facebook.com/The-weekend-runaways-meet-103547265676760#