Brine Leas to host Charity Race Night in aid The Christie

Saddle up, as Brine Leas School in Nantwich is set to host a Charity Race Night!

The event, on Friday March 17, has been organised by the school’s Maths department and will help raise funds for the school and The Christie hospital.

Tickets are £7 per person or £65 for a reserved table for 10 people. Admission includes a welcome drink, nibbles and race card.

A school spokesperson said: “Our school PSCA will be running a very reasonably priced on the evening and are now able to take card or cash. The betting/tote will be cash only!

“There will be 8 races on the evening, and you can sponsor one of these for just £25.

“For this you will get to name the race and your details will be listed in the race card!”

Participants can name a horse on the evening and the owner of the winning horse in each race will get a prize! This is £5 per horse.

Both sponsorship options are available through Eventbrite (below).

All proceeds will go to new technology materials for the Maths department and a donation to The Christie.

It take place in the school hall and doors will open at 7pm.

To purchase tickets/sponsorship options please click this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/race-night-community-social-event-tickets-523438397337