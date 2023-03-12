Leaders Betley had an emphatic 0-5 win against NHB, who were missing a few regular players, in the Crewe Regional League Premier Division.
Keiron Duckers scored a hat-trick, with further goals coming from Danny Lavalette and George Alcock.
The two bottom clubs, Audlem and Broadhurst FC met and it was the visitors who had the better start when Elliott Bailey scored after just seven minutes with a fine cross shot, and the same player lobbed a second goal two minutes later.
Audlem hit back immediately and were awarded a penalty kick which Nick Gregory took.
His kick was saved but he followed up to net the rebound, and this spurred Audlem into a comeback and they led 3-2 at half time and went on to win 6-2 to claim their first points of the season.
Nick Gregory ended up with four goals, and Richard Blakeman scored two.
The game was controlled by Jay Rowlands, a young referee who is another welcome addition to the league.
The Lions continue to be in good form. They beat Willaston White Star 6-1, despite the visitors taking an early lead with an audacious long-distance lob from Farrell Duncan.
The Lions goals came from Lewis Clark (2), Danny Roberts, Nick Raymond, Tom Butler and Billy-Joe Rogerson.
Cooper Buckley remain in second place after beating Winsford Over 4-2, who led 1-2 at half time with goals from Tom Stanton and Jamie Rice.
Cooper Buckley got back into the game at 2-2, both their goals at this stage coming from penalty kicks.
The Winsford Over cause was not helped when they had a player sent off for a second yellow card, and they conceded two late goals which deprived them of a draw.
Luke Gillan scored three and Ross Martin got the other goal for Cooper Buckley.
In Division One, the game between Princes Feathers and JS Bailey was off following a decision earlier in the week by Cheshire West Council to call off all fixtures on their pitches, irrespective of their location.
This was shown to be ridiculous on a pleasant morning for football when all pitches seemed to be in good condition, despite the wild weather during the week.
Leighton FC became the first club to complete all their League fixtures when they met Cheshire Cat at the Barony and won 1-2.
Sam Davenport netted for The Cat, with Recce Quinn scoring twice for Leighton FC, who have had a decent season after making a slow start.
In the Crewe & District FA Vase Semi-finals, Sandbach Town and Nantwich Pirates played out a 2-2 draw, with Tom Cotton and Lewis Barker on target for Sandbach Town, and Will Oakes and Jordan Cotterill scoring for The Pirates.
The game went to penalty kicks, and The Pirates won 4-5. The Pirates win was all the more commendable as they played the final forty minutes of the game with ten men, having had a player sent off.
In the other game, C & N Utd. sprung something of a surprise when they beat higher placed Faddiley 3-1.
The visitors led 0-1 at half time, through a Tom Matthews goal, but the home side staged a spirited second half fightback and netted three times, their marksmen being Josh Heath, Jack Cope and Chris Worstencroft.
Winsford based George & Dragon had done extremely well to reach the semi-final of the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup, and they travelled to Ellesmere Port to play against AFC Dock at the Vauxhall Motors sports complex.
Unfortunately, the game did not go their way, and they lost 2-4, with their goals coming from Ben Brown and Matt Birchall.
Recent Comments