Mum and daughter help Crewe & Nantwich Ladies power to victory

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Ladies achieved a first for the club when a mother and daughter took to the field in the same team!

Cherie Davies and her daughter Regan (pictured), from Stapeley, played for the Ladies 1st team against Driffield.

It was the first time in the club’s women’s section that a mother and daughter duo have stepped out in first team shirts.

And they didn’t disappoint the home Vagrants support as Crewe Ladies set the pace securing possession and keeping Driffield away with a physically dominant performance.

Swift transitions between forwards and backs soon led to two tries from Ellen McGuinness and Laura Hollishead.

Both tries were converted by Aimee Smith to give a 14-0 lead.

This was followed up with a break away try from McGuinness and Jess Elbeck managed to hot step through the Driffield defence.

Two more textbook conversions from Aimee took the score to 28-0.

Following the half time break, Driffield snuck through a converted try, which was quickly countered with another converted try from Elbeck.

Again Driffield fought back hard with another try, 35-12.

Injury stoppages saw a lengthy stop start second half but this was no distraction for the ladies.

The forwards continued to dominate their opposite numbers as Mollie Latham and Hannah Beard smashed through the defensive line to take the score to 45-12.

As the final whistle approached the ladies were relentless.

Another forward battle ensued which saw Mollie stopped just shy of the line but quick reactions enabled Laura Hollinshead to push through the final try.

Aimee Smith’s conversion signalled the end and a final score of 52-12.

Regan Davies was named Player’s Player and Opposition Player of the match, to crown a perfect day for the mother-daughter duo.

Afterwards, Cherie said: “To run out on the pitch with Regan for a first team fixture after watching her play for many years was a very emotional experience which has left me beyond proud.

“Many thanks to all at Crewe and Nantwich Ladies for always supporting her and making her feel so welcome in the team.

“It was a fantastic occasion not only for the club but for woman’s rugby.”

Crewe Ladies U14s also put on an impressive display beating their opposition 22-5.

The C&N Ladies are next in action on Sunday March 26 in the semi finals of the Intermediate Cup.