Crewe Lyceum unveil 2023 Panto stars for “Cinderella” production

Panto stars Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnson will be returning to Crewe Lyceum next Christmas to star in the 2023 Panto, Cinderella.

Following a successful pantomime season last year, the Lyceum and pantomime producer Imagine Theatre have confirmed the stars for this year’s magical family treat.

Lord and Johnston will lead a big cast to wow families throughout the panto season, with shows running from December 8 to 31.

The 2022 panto Aladdin received rave reviews and record attendances, again proving this festive tradition shows no signs of slowing down.

With a 50-year career in theatre, Malcom Lord is no stranger to pantomime making this his 39th and his 7th consecutive at the Lyceum.

This year, he’s making wishes come true playing Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

However, his other claim to fame is appearing for 13 years in the classic children’s programme Rainbow for Thames TV playing both George the pink hippo and Bungle Bear!

Malcolm said: “I am thrilled to be coming back to the Lyceum to be part of the pantomime, which this year is the magical story of Cinderella.

“I adore the theatre and being in panto, and Crewe’s audiences are just wonderful. I can’t wait to get started.”

Joining him on stage is funny man Johnston, another panto legend who audiences saw back onstage at the Lyceum in Aladdin last year, following a 10-year hiatus.

He is a panto, theatre and TV regular and recently appeared in the new Full Monty series on Disney +.

Johnston said: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Crewe to be in the panto this Christmas along with the wonderful Malcolm.

“We had such a lot of fun on stage last year, and I know that this year will be even better.

“And I get to play the best part in pantoland, Cinders bestie, Buttons. It’s gonna be a great show!”

Rhys Hopkin, Lyceum Theatre Director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back our favourite dame Malcolm Lord for his seventh consecutive year and the hilarious Ste Johnston – both of whom captured the hearts of our audiences young and old here in Crewe last Christmas.

“Cinderella promises to be the perfect fit for the festive season and packed full of the magic that makes the Crewe panto an unmissable family tradition.”

Tickets from £25.50 are on sale now. Visit crewelyceum.co.uk for more details on times, days and prices.