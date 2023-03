Members of the Over 60s Club in Faddiley near Nantwich joined together to celebrate the club’s 50th birthday.

The event was held at The Goodwill Hall in Faddiley.

Over 60s Club Secretary Hilary Tomkinson cut the cake and afternoon tea was served.

Members also enjoyed some entertainment from Nantwich-based The Funky Choir.

New members are very welcome at the Goodwill Hall when the club meets on the second Tuesday of the month, between 2pm and 4pm.