FEATURE: Oil price forecast by Barclays

Barclays, one of the world’s premier investment banks, recently made a significant forecast slash to its oil price expectations for this year.

The bank has cut its Brent crude forecast by $6 and WTI crude forecast by $7, with current forecasts of $92 and respectively for Brent and WTI.

This is a major shift from the $98 per barrel and $95 per barrel estimates the bank originally expected at the beginning.

The news was met with a significant market reaction as these numbers are significantly lower than what many had anticipated going into the year.

The revisions come as global economic expansion is slowing down, as evidenced by a decrease in manufacturing activity. Furthermore, the US-China trade war is likely to have an adverse effect on the oil market.

Russia’s Oil Supply Losses

Barclays has also revised its estimates for Russia’s oil supply losses.

The bank now believes that supply losses from Russia will be smaller than previously anticipated, with a decrease of 700,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd.

This is due in part to the fact that oil production in the country has been steadily increasing over the past few months.

The news has been welcomed by traders and investors alike as it implies less disruption in global oil markets than was originally expected.

Investors Reaction

The reaction to Barclays new forecasts has been mixed.

Investors in the stock market have responded by selling off oil-related companies, as the revised forecasts are lower than expected and have caused a decrease in share prices.

Industry experts and analysts have also weighed in on the news, with some believing that further revisions may be necessary due to global economic conditions.

There is speculation that this news may cause a shift in global oil pricing trends going forward. While it is too soon to tell what impact this forecast change will have on future prices, it has certainly caused a stir among industry participants.

Impact of US-China Trade War

The US-China trade war has been an ongoing issue for the past two years and has had a significant impact on global oil prices.

The recent escalation of the trade war between the two countries, coupled with Barclays revised forecasts, has caused oil prices to drop further than many had originally anticipated.

This could have a long-term effect on global oil pricing trends and may cause further downward pressure on oil prices in the future.

With tensions continuing to mount between the US and China, it is yet to be seen what kind of impact this will have on global markets in general as well as specifically on Brent and WTI crude prices.

Increased Supply From The OPEC

The OPEC+ alliance, a coalition of oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia, has increased its supply of crude oil in recent months.

This decision was prompted by Saudi Arabia’s announcement to increase production in an effort to offset the effects of reduced demand.

While this move has been welcomed by traders and investors alike, it is yet to be seen what kind of impact this will have on global markets.

With tensions between the US and China continuing to escalate, it is possible that these additional supplies may not be enough to offset any potential decrease in demand due to trade war-related issues.

Only time will tell how effective this strategy will be in helping maintain stability in global oil prices.

Conclusion

Barclays’ recent forecast slash of their Brent and WTI prices is a major market event and has caused significant reactions from investors, industry experts, and analysts alike.

The bank now expects Brent crude to be at $92 per barrel and WTI at $87 per barrel.

This news has been further complicated by the US-China trade war and the OPEC+ alliance’s decision to increase production.

While it is still too early to tell what effect this forecast change will have on future oil pricing trends, it is certainly something that the entire industry should keep an eye on in the coming months.

(image copyright free https://www.flickr.com/photos/bseegov/35440893341)