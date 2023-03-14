The Studio nightclub is to host fundraising concerts as part of the Nantwich Jazz & Blues Festival.

The Festival, between April 6-10, will feature more than 100 gigs at pubs, restaurants, and other sites across Nantwich.

Entry to venues around the town are payable via a wristband, with separate ticket sales for the headline shows.

As well as wristband-entry events, The Studio is also hosting two free entry fund-raising concerts during the Festival at their The Bank Stage covered marquee on Bowers Row car park.

On the first day of the Festival (April 6) The Bank Stage has a performance from the UK’s premier 1980s Electronica/New Wave tribute band ‘Electromantics’, who will recreate songs by artists such as OMD, Ultravox, Duran Duran, Gary Numan, Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, and Visage.

Doors open at 8pm. Free entry with donations to The Christie welcome. Performance followed by an After Party inside The Studio in its RETRO room.

On the second day of the Festival (April 7) The Bank Stage will have a performance from Queen tribute ‘QE2’.

QE2’s aim is to re-create the live magic that Queen provided during their live career.

They are a 5-piece band who go above and beyond to recreate the look, sound and energy of Queen.

Doors open at 6pm with support from ‘Mankind Arise’. Free entry with donations to The Christie welcome.

Performance followed by an After Party inside The Studio in its RETRO room.

The Bank Stage wristband-entry events are on Saturday (2pm Reggae Boyz, 4pm Teachers Pet Rock Show, 6pm Beardsmith, 8pm Shakermaker, 10pm The John Colins Band) and Sunday (12pm Stevie Heger, 2pm Elvis Fontenot, 4pm McNulty’s Ghost, 6pm Vavoom, 8pm The Alice Band, 10pm Acrylic).

The Studio is also hosting bands inside their Castle Street nightclub premises on Saturday (3pm Mankind Arise, 5pm Monkey Finger, 7pm The Review) and Sunday (1pm Placid Assassins, 3pm Wayne & The Hairy Peaches, 5pm Diamonds & Ducks, 7pm The Hustle).

All these gigs include a free after party into the RETRO Party Room all night for over 30s, playing your favourite tunes from the decades.

RETRO room is open from 10pm until late on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8pm until late.

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at The Studio. said: “It is fantastic to be a part of this year’s Festival.

“The Bank Stage on Bowers Row car park and Studio Live in The Studio nightclub will have more than 20 live acts with space for over 1,000 music lovers.

“It is always a pleasure to host so many customers that will thoroughly enjoy the live bands, we can’t wait.”

For information visit https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/