Crewe & Nantwich 1sts missed chances prove costly at Worcester

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts will look back at missed chances after falling to a 28-15 defeat away at Worcester in their final league game of the season.

It was a mid-table clash but both sides were aiming to end on a high note.

Worcester started the brighter of the two sides taking an early lead through a penalty.

Crewe responded quickly with a penalty converted by Logan, before Jacob scored a try in the corner, converted by Logan and Crewe led 3-10 with 15 minutes gone.

But the visitors began to concede penalties which gave Worcester good territory.

Eventually, the hosts capitalised with a driving maul from 5m out, from which Crewe conceded a penalty try which levelled the scores at 10-10 and the subsequent sinbin reduced Crewe to 14 men for 10 minutes.

Worcester again found themselves in the Crewe 22 and the second row found a hole in the defence before dotting down to extend Worcester’s lead to 17-10.

Crewe responded and scored next with Rhys Price scoring a try to finish off a well executed line out move to close the gap to 17-15.

Worcester scored another try just before half-time as a kick was charged down and the centre followed up to score leaving the game well poised at 22-15 at half time.

The second half started, weather conditions got worse and the game never really got going in the second 40.

Two penalties for Worcester left the final score at 28-15.

Crewe had some missed opportunities and lapses in discipline that ultimately cost them the game.

A Crewe & Nantwich RUFC spokesperson said: “On the whole it has been a really positive season for the boys finishing on a total of 54 points from 22 games.

“In particular, the second half of the season saw the team win eight from 11 games at one stage.

“Credit to the coaching team and all the players who have represented the club during the season which followed the promotion from last year.”

They are back in action in two weeks in the Papa John’s Cup competition.

The second team fought hard in their match against local rivals Sandbach before losing narrowly by 12-17.