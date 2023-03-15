Cuddle bed comfort for St Luke’s Hospice patients and loved ones

A new bed which allows families to cuddle loved ones and offer comfort has been introduced to the inpatient unit at St Luke’s Hospice.

Donations from supporters funded the “cuddle bed” which takes up the same space as a normal hospital bed.

It can be widened to make a double bed when required, allowing loved ones to lay with the patient.

Sister Karen Jackson, from the inpatient unit, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this new cuddle bed to the patients we care for and their loved ones, to allow them to spend precious time together.

“This specialist equipment creates a cosy space where two people can be connected and offer each comfort when it is most needed, without the physical barriers of a normal medical bed.

“It will also give parents with children the opportunity to cuddle together in comfort, and spend family time together while staying with us.

“Most of us can understand the power of a cuddle and how it can make you feel.

“You can’t overestimate the importance of being able to hold your loved one and simply enjoy being close with them.”

The ‘cuddle bed’ has been partly paid for by fundraising efforts of long term hospice supporter Dave Fowles from Winsford.

Dave completed a gruelling trek to Everest Base Camp with friends Nick, Dee and Lucy in November, raising money for four local charities including St Luke’s.

Dave recently presented the hospice with a cheque for £2,900 which he asked to go towards the purchase of the cuddle bed.

He said: “St Luke’s provides an invaluable service in the community and we would like to thank everyone who donated or sponsored our trek to enable us to support the work they do.

“All at St Luke’s deserve the recognition for the amazing care they provide.”

Angela Slack, Community Partnerships Manager at St Luke’s, said: “We are so very grateful for all the kind donations which enable us to purchase specialist equipment such as the cuddle bed.

“Dave Fowles is a long term supporter of the Hospice and our heartfelt thanks go to the whole team who took on the Everest Base Camp Trek and all the local people who sponsored them.

“It’s an incredible achievement and, thanks to the money raised, it will have long lasting benefits for the patients and families we care for and support. We are so very grateful.”

(Pic left to right – Nurse Nicky Thompson, Nurse Andrew Marr and Sister Karen Jackson with the cuddle bed at St Luke’s Inpatient Unit)