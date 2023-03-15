REVIEW: Willy Russell’s “Blood Brothers” at Crewe Lyceum

Blood Brothers written by Willy Russell, directed by Bob Tomson and Bill Kenwright is running at The Lyceum this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

The legendary musical follows Mrs Johnstone, a young Mother deserted by her husband, who discovers she’s pregnant with twins.

Mrs Johnstone enters into a deal with her employer, the twins are separated and raised apart, only to be brought back together with tragic consequences.

I’ve been lucky enough to see Blood Brothers a number of times over the years, and each time, I watch as the audience becomes mesmerised and completely captivated by the story of Mickey and Eddie.

It’s a dark tale about society and class, nature verses nurture, but it’s also filled with childhood innocence, love and the meaning of family.

The music during the performance on Tuesday night seemed to envelop the auditorium, creating a powerful presence and atmosphere.

I thought the music and sound were superb throughout the entire performance.

Niki Colwell Evans gave a powerful performance as Mrs Johnstone. Sean Jones and Joe Sleight, as Mickey and Eddie were a wonderful match and worked brilliantly together.

But for me, it’s the scenes in Act 2 between Mickey and Linda, played by the wonderful Olivia Sloyan which highlight the humanity and emotional impact which this production brings.

At the end of the show I witnessed a few tears in the audience, but also plenty of appreciation, cheering and standing ovations.

Well done to all the cast and crew.

Blood Brothers is running at the Crewe Lyceum until Saturday March 18.