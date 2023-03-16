Miniature train rides return to Nantwich for 2023 season

Train rides for all ages are returning to The Peacock Railway as South Cheshire Model Engineering Society launches its 2023 season.

The first rides will take place on Sunday April 2 between 12pm and 3pm.

The Peacock Railway offers miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides on a 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

South Cheshire Model Engineering Society will stage public rides on the first Sunday of every month from April to October at the rear of The Peacock Inn in Willaston.

Rides are £1 for two laps of the railway to raise vital funds for the society.

The club offers members a chance to learn to drive their locomotives. New members would start on electric and move onto steam.

There are working parties at the track site most Tuesdays from 10am.

Monthly meetings with talks and presentations are held in Nantwich Methodist Church on the third Tuesday of each month.

More helpers to run the railway on their open days are required, as well as helping with fundraising events throughout the year.

The South Cheshire Model Engineering Society was founded in 1968 by five men, each with a strong desire to build and drive live steam locomotives.

The club is currently building a Gauge 1 (45mm) track, which should be complete in 2023/4.

This will offer a run of 95m (310ft) to the model locomotives.

It will have steaming bays and stations as well.

For the latest information relating to the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society visit their Facebook page, or their website, or email [email protected]