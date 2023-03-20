Some police officers quit after 12 months because they don’t realise the job involves working nights or dealing with dead bodies, a Cheshire police boss said.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said he wasn’t aware of it happening locally, but he had been told that was the case by other forces.

“Other forces are experiencing police officers joining the job and not realising actually it involves working nights, not realising it involves dealing with dead bodies on occasions, not realising that you’d stand the risk of being assaulted,” he told the police and crime panel on Friday.

“And those of us who’ve been in the job, we know that that is routine.

“I don’t know what impression these people have had when they came into the force.

“I’m not aware of that being applied here, but it may be some of it in the background of some of those who are leaving, it might be an issue for them, but it’s not a big issue here in Cheshire.”

He said although Cheshire did have some officers who left after a year it was “nothing like the rate elsewhere”.

The police commissioner reported that Cheshire is doing well when it comes to recruitment and retention.

He said the additional 120 officers recruited as part of the police uplift programme meant the force now had more than its target of 2,347 full time equivalent officers and, as of this week, had 2,363.

“We are under a duty to ensure that we retain those numbers, or at least the guaranteed number of 2,347 throughout this next financial year, and we have steps in place to ensure that that is the case,” said Mr Dwyer.