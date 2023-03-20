Willaston councillor forces “public artwork” consultation change

A Willaston councillor has forced Cheshire East Council to ensure residents always have a say on future public artwork.

It follows the farcical installation of the “Solar Glazers” on the Jack Mills Way roundabout, which had to be removed after complaints from residents and local MP Kieran Mullan.

Cllr Allen Gage (Willaston and Rope) submitted a “Notice of Motion” back in November to change a policy on public consultation on planned artwork.

He said: “Recently, we have seen the removal of the expensive but failed ‘Solar Gazers’ on Jack Mills Way, a piece of alleged artwork that bore no benefit or local cultural significance whatsoever.

“The council produced a draft policy talking about engagement at the outset – an often selective or invitational process.

“I discussed with colleagues on the Economy and Growth committee and urged them to table an amendment ‘locking in’ a full consultation open to all, which thankfully found wider support and now guarantees that the public will have a say from now on.

“Public artwork helps define both the places we live and also the outside perceptions of the places in which it is implemented with long-lasting effects.

“If the council believes they are doing the right thing when commissioning public art, they should have nothing to fear by allowing the public to express their feelings.”

MP Dr Mullan added: “I, like many residents, was frustrated that developers were just allowed to put up an eyesore of a structure on the Jack Mills Way roundabout – without locals being told or asked.

“It gave a bad first impression of Crewe, and the finished artwork would have no relation to Crewe at all.

“Well done to Allen, who has worked hard to get this change and ensure that people will always get a say in any art that is put in in our area.

“Hopefully, we can now get artwork that looks good and shows off our proud history and heritage.”