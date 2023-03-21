Engineers damaged tree forcing Crewe Road closure in Willaston

4 hours ago
in Village News / Willaston & Rope / Wistaston March 21, 2023
Crewe Road Willaston - burst water main on A534

Councillors say damage to tree roots by United Utilities engineers has caused the ongoing closure of busy Crewe Road in Willaston.

Engineers dug under a tree canopy while they were repairing a burst water main by the side of the road last week.

But Wistaston Ward councillors Margaret Simon & Jacquie Weatherill said the engineers had “destroyed significant proportions of the trees root system” in the process.

The road has since been closed for safety reasons until a “full assessment can be completed by an arboriculturist to ascertain if the tree needs to be removed”.

In a statement, the councillors said: “Cheshire East Highways are in constant dialogue with United Utilities with regards to the progress of obtaining this report.

“United Utilities are dealing with this as a priority.

“An inspection will be completed by a Network Management inspector to ascertain if further improvements can be made with the advanced signage.”

The closure has caused chaos in Willaston and Wistaston villages over the last week with traffic diverted through narrow roads.

The councillors added: “We have received this notification of the road closure but, as yet, we have not had an update on the extent of the work required and how long it will take.

“In the meantime we are asking for the signage to be reconsidered as traffic has been ignoring the ROAD CLOSURE warnings and has been forced to turn around on reaching the roadworks.”

(Images by Jonathan White)

Crewe Road Willsaton closed burst water main

