Nantwich Town offer reduced entry for Non League Day

Nantwich Town is offering reduced entry fees as part of the Non League Day initiative this Saturday March 25.
The Dabbers welcome Bamber Bridge to the Swansway Stadium as they look to continue their improved form under new manager Paul Carden.
For both general and seated tickets, prices for adults will be just £6, concessions just £4, and under 16s can watch for FREE.
A spokesperson for Nantwich Town said: “With no Premier League football and also with neither Crewe Alex nor Stoke City in action, it’s a perfect opportunity to come down and support your local non-league team as we look to continue our recent good form and stay up in the Northern Premier League!”
Tickets will be available on the gate on Saturday, but to secure your tickets in advance buy them online at https://nantwichtownfc.ktckts.com/event/matchfour/ntfc-vs-bamber-bridge
Meanwhile, the club has announced that James Caton has departed by mutual consent and is to join Saturday’s opponents Bamber Bridge.
Caton scored three goals in 13 appearances for Nantwich this season after signing in December.
His most recent strike was a very late equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Liversedge last month.
A club spokesperson said they wished Caton all the best at his new club.
(Pics by Jonathan White)
Great opportunity to get down and support your local team,come on down and cheer the Dabbers on to a much needed three points