FEATURE: 10 great reasons to live in Oxford

Oxford is the only city in Oxfordshire County.

It is home to about 162,100 people. Oxford was founded in the 8th century and became a city in 1542.

The city boasts a beautiful skyline with plenty of Gothic steeples and towers, earning the City of Spires nickname.

As mentioned, Oxford is a good place to live, especially for expats and students.

The reasons listed below will explain why people are willing to move to Oxford.

Its schools

Families are willing to live in Oxford because they know their children will receive a world-class education.

In addition, most schools are within city limits; thus, parents have easier access to award-winning schools.

The University of Oxford

The city is the home of the English-speaking world’s oldest university.

Moreover, it is one of the world’s most prestigious institutes of higher education.

Oxford University has numerous illustrious alumni, including 120 Olympic medal winners, 50 Nobel Prize winners, more than 30 international Heads of State, and 26 British Prime Ministers.

Incidentally, for students who want to enter Oxford University but need to retake their A levels, they can check out greenesoxford.com, a tutorial college that helps students who want to enter their dream university and pursue their desired courses.

City’s architecture

Oxford is likewise famous for its skyline. The city is teeming with many well-preserved Gothic buildings with towers and spires.

Some include the Ashmolean Museum, Sheldonian Theatre, Church of St Mary the Virgin, St George’s Tower, and Christ Church Cathedral.

Tech businesses

The city aspires to be the leading centre of innovation, technology, and science, and the city is now known for the availability of tech-related employment.

For example, Sophos, a cyber-security company, is in Oxford.

It is a movie location set

The iconic buildings of Oxford were seen in several movies such as Tolkien, The Mummy, Transformers: The Last Knight, Doctor Strange, X-Men: First Class, 102 Dalmatians, Harry Potter series, and more.

Safe biking anywhere

Oxford is a small city, and the roads are bike-friendly. It is safe to bike anywhere, and there are places where you can hire bikes so you can pass through narrow streets.

Paradise for bookworms

Lewis Carol, C.S. Lewis, and J.R.R. Tolkien are just some of the famous literary personalities who are from Oxford.

You will find several dedications and tributes to them around Oxford. Likewise, the biggest bookstore in the world, Blackwell’s Bookshop, is in the city.

The Pitt Rivers Museum

For archaeology and anthropology enthusiasts, the Pitt Rivers Museum has a great collection of more than 500,000 artefacts from all over the world.

Botanic Garden

Oxford’s Botanic Garden belongs to the University of Oxford.

It was founded as a scientific garden with plants the university uses for medicinal research. About 90 per cent of the plant families have representation in the garden.

Ashmolean Museum

This museum belongs to the University of Oxford and boasts of its collection of contemporary art and Egyptian mummies. It is a place of history, culture, and learning.

Oxford is an exciting and affordable city. It offers plenty of job opportunities.

But overall, it is the perfect place to access a high-quality, world-class education.

(Pic Unsplash free licence)