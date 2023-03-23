Hankelow woman celebrates 104th birthday!

An Audlem nursing home resident has celebrated her 104th birthday with friends and family.

Edith Hodkinson reached the remarkable milestone at Corbrook Park Nursing Home today (March 23).

Edith is originally from Hankelow where has led a full active life having brought up five children at Hankelow Manor with her late husband Walter Holme.

She played golf into her 90s and was Lady Captain at both Crewe and Reaseheath Golf Clubs.

Edith is also well known for playing the organ in various chapels in the Nantwich circuit in her 90s.

Her daily exercise now is to walk in the beautiful grounds at Corbrook and to take part in daily organised stimulating activities.