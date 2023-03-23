2 days ago
Cheshire East to set up council-run children’s homes
2 days ago
AFC Crewe appoints former Nantwich coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher as manager
3 days ago
Engineers damaged tree forcing Crewe Road closure in Willaston
3 days ago
Nantwich Town offer reduced entry for Non League Day
4 days ago
Willaston councillor forces “public artwork” consultation change
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Hankelow woman celebrates 104th birthday!

in Audlem / Hankelow & Hatherton / Village News March 23, 2023
104th birthday - Edith Hodkinson

An Audlem nursing home resident has celebrated her 104th birthday with friends and family.

Edith Hodkinson reached the remarkable milestone at Corbrook Park Nursing Home today (March 23).

Edith is originally from Hankelow where has led a full active life having brought up five children at Hankelow Manor with her late husband Walter Holme.

She played golf into her 90s and was Lady Captain at both Crewe and Reaseheath Golf Clubs.

Edith is also well known for playing the organ in various chapels in the Nantwich circuit in her 90s.

Her daily exercise now is to walk in the beautiful grounds at Corbrook and to take part in daily organised stimulating activities.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.