Coole Lane set to reopen on March 31, says Cheshire East

in Environment / Human Interest / News March 24, 2023
Finnaker Brook, Coole Lane

Coole Lane near Nantwich is set to re-open on March 31 – after a three-month closure to repair a culvert.

The busy route between Nantwich and Audlem was closed at Finnaker Brook between the canal bridge and Sunnyside Touring Park in early January.

Cheshire East said they needed to carry out culvert replacement works on Finaker Brook culvert, which flows under Coole Lane.

Finnaker Brook
Finnaker Brook – pic by CEC

A 24 hour road closure was set up for what Cheshire East initially said would be around 10 weeks. If it opens on March 31, it will have been closed for 13 weeks.

CEC said: “As part of the scheme, we have carried out additional works on signage: cleaning, tightening, and removing vegetation to improve visibility.

“Resurfacing works are scheduled for 29 March 2023 with some landscaping and hedge planting to be completed before the road opens on 31 March 2023.

“The works are essential to restore and maintain the culvert and will involve the replacement of the entire structure.

“We understand that there is no right time to undertake these works, and this has been planned to try to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and members of the travelling public.”

