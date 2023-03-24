FEATURE: Exciting summer ahead in UK tennis world

There is a packed summer of UK tennis to look forward to, and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is on the horizon.

This year’s edition will take place in July, but there is plenty of tennis to be played at grassroots and professional level before then.

All Eyes Turning to Wimbledon

We have already had one Grand Slam event this year, with the Australian Open taking place in Melbourne in January.

The French Open, which is the second of four Grand Slams, is around the corner before the tennis world turns its attention to Wimbledon.

The biggest tennis event on the UK calendar is Wimbledon.

The annual competition takes place in London and the tournament has grown in stature year after year. Wimbledon is regarded as the biggest of the four Grand Slam tennis events.

British fans should note, this year’s edition will take place only in July, rather than its usual June/July slot.

There is still plenty of time to gear up for Wimbledon, with several big tournaments taking place before the showpiece London event.

The next Grand Slam event of the year is the 2023 French Open from Roland Garros. The tournament in the French capital will take place from May to June.

After Wimbledon in July, the final Grand Slam of the year will be the US Open, which will be held from late August to the middle of September in New York.

With the summer tennis season getting closer, now is a great time to check the calendar for club memberships.

Nantwich Tennis Club, which is regarded as the home of tennis in South Cheshire, is open all year round.

Memberships are readily available, with details on their website. There are also social tennis events and coaching camps.

Tennis is, without doubt, a popular sport in the UK. Wimbledon gets all the attention, but there are several huge competitions taking place in Britain throughout the year.

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge will be played at Coventry City Building Society Arena in Coventry this April, while the Surbiton Trophy, the Rothesay Open Nottingham, and the Cinch Championship will all take place this summer.

Ten Years Since Murray’s Memorable Wimbledon Success

Ten years ago, Andy Murray won in London to become the first Brit to lift the men’s Wimbledon trophy since Fred Perry when he beat Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.

The Scot followed that up with a second Wimbledon triumph three years later, this time beating Milos Raonic in the final.

We could be waiting a very long time for the next home winner, but there is some exciting British talent coming through the ranks.

Get ready for what will no doubt be an exceptional Wimbledon event in 2023 and another top year of tennis at all levels in the UK.