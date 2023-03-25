Nantwich band Unit 17 makes debut performance in Crewe

A young Nantwich band which includes students from Brine Leas School is making its live paid debut tonight in Crewe.

Unit 17 comprises five teenage friends who cover Rock and Indie songs as well as their own material.

They will be supporting Oli Ng in their first paid gig at the new Crewe Central venue tonight (March 25).

The band members – Tom Greenwood, Ben Riddle, Jonah Shaw, Jack Day, George Phipps – are all aged 16 and 17 and went to Brine Leas or St Thomas More School.

Unit 17 previously played at school events and won Interhouse Music last year at Brine Leas School.

They have also played at private parties, as well as the Nantwich pub circuit.

Other gigs lined up include at the Wilbraham Arms and The Railway – two venues keen on supporting young, Nantwich talent.

Their Instagram page is unit17.band.

You can catch them playing at Crewe Central tonight (March 25) from 7pm onwards.