Northern Lights display dazzles South Cheshire sky watchers

in Human Interest / News March 26, 2023
Northern Lights display over Crewe - 23rd March 2023 (1) (1)

Sky watchers in South Cheshire were treated to a rare dazzling display of colours from the spectacular Northern Lights.

Local photographer Stephen Morris captured these images on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The display was down to a geomagnetic storm on the surface of the sun.

Aurora activity is also increasing as the sun reaches the most active part of its 11-year cycle in 2025.

Charged particles entered our atmosphere and interacted with oxygen and nitrogen.

The result was a display of hues of red, green and gold dancing in the night sky.

With the tilt of the Earth in relation to the Sun positioned at right angles during the equinox, the magnetic field is stronger resulting in a more vibrant aurora.

The photos were taken by Stephen from his house in Crewe at 11pm on Thursday.

He uses the Glendale App to provide real-time tracking of geomagnetic substorms.

The displays were also visible across large parts of the UK, from Wales to Yorkshire and as far south as Cornwall.

Northern Lights display over Crewe - 23rd March 2023 (3) (1)

Northern Lights display over Crewe - 23rd March 2023 (4) (1)

