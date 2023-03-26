ROUND-UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday League

George & Dragon beat Cooper Buckley 4-0 in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division with goals from Scott Taylor (2), Ben Brown and Terry Cain.
George & Dragon still have 10 League games to play, plus cup ties.
The Lions beat Broadhurst FC 5-0, thanks to goals from Danny May, Jordan Prince, Adam Cooper, Jordan Amson and Sam Marsh.
Cheshire Cheese hosted Winsford Over and went down 2-4.
Tom Stanton scored his second hat-trick in two weeks for the visitors, with his brother Matthew also on target.
Charlie Maines and Lewis Vyse scored for Cheshire Cheese.
The game between NHB and Audlem had to be postponed as Audlem could not raise a team.
There was just one league fixture in Division One, and C & N Utd. deserve credit for switching the venue from The Brittles to Barony Park, to ensure that the game was played.
Their efforts were in vain, however, as they lost 2-3 to Nantwich Pirates, who went 0-2 up quite early in the game with strikes from Will Oakes and Liam Heyes-Porter.
C & N Utd. got back to 2-2 with goals from Jack Cope and Rhys Bennett, despite having a player sent off, but The Pirates had the final say when Mikey Truan netted a late winner.
There were two scheduled matches in the Division One Knock Out Round One.
Faddiley took an early lead against Cheshire Cat with a Jordan Long header, and the score stayed the same until half time.
Faddiley had much the better of the second half, and eventually won 6-0.
Jordan Long added a second, Zac Saadouni also scored two, with further goals coming from Brandon Mighten and Jamie Baker.
Cheshire Cat missed a second half penalty.
The other first round tie between JS Bailey and Sandbach Town was not played, as JS Bailey could not raise a team.
As per competition rules, they are expelled from the competition, and Sandbach Town progress into the second round.
There was one game in the second round of the knockout, and White Horse proved too strong for Raven Salvador, winning 7-1.
Tom Royle had another excellent morning, netting three times, and the other Horse strikes came from Louis Everall, Lewis Allen, Dan Walford and evergreen Paul Bowker.
Matt Hole scored with a late penalty kick for the visitors.
