Tributes paid to Nantwich student after tragic death

Tributes have been paid to a popular Nantwich student who has died suddenly.

Brine Leas School sixth form pupil Mary Stanway passed away on Friday morning.

Her death has stunned her many friends in year 12 at the Audlem Road academy, as well as her former schools St Thomas More in Crewe and St Anne’s Primary in Nantwich.

In tribute, St Thomas More posted on Facebook: “Mary was and always will be a shining star.

“Her smile, laughter and love for life will never be forgotten at St Thomas More.

“We are so blessed to have known and loved Mary. We pray for her devoted family and her many many friends.”

Mary was also formerly a pupil at St Anne’s Catholic Primary in Nantwich.

St Anne’s posted: “She was such an incredibly special young lady. Our hearts are broken here at St Anne’s.

“She has touched the lives of so many people. All our love and prayers to the Stanways and all of Mary’s friends.”

Hundreds of parents, school staff and fellow pupils have posted their tributes to Mary on social media.

(Images courtesy of St Thomas More Facebook page)