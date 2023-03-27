2-Tone legend Dr Neville Staple to play at Nantwich Civic Hall

Dr Neville Staple, legendary front man of The Specials, Fun Boy Three and Special Beat, is bringing his band to play live at Nantwich Civic Hall in May.

Also known as The Original Rude Boy, he is credited with changing the face of pop music not only once but twice.

He has been in the music business for more than 40 years, starting from the early days with Ray King, Pete Waterman, The Coventry Automatics and his Jah Baddis Sound System, before taking to the stage with The Specials during the famous ‘Clash’ tour.

Neville is the last remaining frontman from The Specials which makes him perfectly placed to bring the 2-Tone message to a new generation.

2-Tone fused traditional ska music with punk rock attitude, energy, and musical elements.

The movement helped to transcend and defuse racial tensions in Thatcher-era Britain.

And Neville plans to continue carrying The Specials 2-Tone flag, after the recent death of former band mate Terry Hall.

Neville said: “Hundreds of fans have been in touch with really kind, heartfelt words, and also to say how pleased they are that I shall carry on performing all our hits and classics, to pay homage to our legacy.

“They want the singalongs, they want the fashion, they want to enjoy themselves, and I love to give them it all.”

Neville’s set consists of all the top 10 hits from The Specials and Fun Boy Three as well as a few of his own personal favourites, guaranteed to get the audience singing and dancing along.

Sugary Staple, Neville’s wife and manager, added: “The outpouring of love has been immense.

“Bands do their own things over the years, but you can never change how 2-Tone affected the World, and all of those who brought it to us.

“The messages of unity and tolerance in the designs and the lyrics, continue to resonate today, just as much as over 40 years ago.

“Fans of all ages come along to the shows, and they don’t just sing and dance all night, they also bring the 2-Tone attitude with them.”

Neville Staple was recently involved in the BBC documentary, 2-Tone – The Sound of Coventry, with other 2-Tone stars, which won an award for Best Documentary in 2022.

He will be performing on Sunday May 21 at Nantwich Civic Hall. Doors from 19:30.

Tickets are £24.84. Call the Box Office: 0800 411 8881.

(Featured pic Mick Burgess)