Marbury Merry Days two-day traditional country fair 2023

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews March 28, 2023
Aerial view of Marbury Merry Days 2022 (2) (1)

The 42nd ‘Marbury Merry Days’ two-day traditional country fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 13-14, writes Jonathan White.

Gates open at 12.30pm and the fair takes places in the field next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, located three miles from Wrenbury and three miles from Whitchurch.

The main attraction this year is The Sealed Knot, who will bring the English Civil War conflict to life with drill displays, skirmishes and a living history settlement.

Other attractions and events include Pinxton Puppets, Grand Draw, Plant Stall & Cake Stall, Tombola, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Craft and Gift Fair, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo*s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band, Fun Dog Show (Sunday, entries on the day), Gun Dog Scurry, Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Flying Display, Floral Display in the Church, Trade Stands, Classic Cars &Vintage Tractors, Cygnet Bar, and Climbing Wall (Sunday).

There will also be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hawker Hurricane flypast on the Saturday (13th May, time to be confirmed).

Entrance prices: Adults £6, Under 16s – £1 (free if with an adult). Free car park.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

A representative from Marbury Merry Days said: “Following our incredibly successful Merry Days last year, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming new visitors as well as our regular visitors to our traditional two-day country fair.”

Enquiries call 01948 663087 / 07778 604470, or visit https://www.marburymerrydays.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/MarburyMerryDays

Marbury Merry Days was officially opened by the Cheshire Dairy Queen Hannah Goodwin and Dairy Maid Becky Holman who arrived in a heritage Bentley Motors car (1)

