16 hours ago
Police officer sacked for gross misconduct in Nantwich incidents
2 days ago
Senior Tory calls on Crewe & Nantwich MP to stand down
3 days ago
Tributes paid to Nantwich student after tragic death
4 days ago
Nantwich Food Festival books Celebrity Chefs for 2023 event
4 days ago
Nantwich Town suffer body blow defeat at home to Bamber Bridge
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Applewood Independent boss makes Top Rated Advisers list

in Business March 29, 2023
D and A Pritchard Picture - Approved (1)

Applewood Independent boss David Pritchard has made it on to a national list of top rated advisers.

David, managing director of the Nantwich based financial firm, has met the criteria for the 2023 VouchedFor list distributed in The Times on Saturday March 18.

The 2023 Top Rated Adviser Guide recognises advisers and firms who are consistently doing a great job for their clients.

The list is put together based purely on client feedback over the past 12 months.

David said he “really appreciates this” and “thanks everyone for taking the time to leave great reviews”.

The Applewood boss added: “”Client satisfaction is at the heart of everything that I do.

“And to see the results in the reviews I have received is testament to this.”

Applewood boss Pritchard makes VouchedFor list

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.