Applewood Independent boss makes Top Rated Advisers list

Applewood Independent boss David Pritchard has made it on to a national list of top rated advisers.

David, managing director of the Nantwich based financial firm, has met the criteria for the 2023 VouchedFor list distributed in The Times on Saturday March 18.

The 2023 Top Rated Adviser Guide recognises advisers and firms who are consistently doing a great job for their clients.

The list is put together based purely on client feedback over the past 12 months.

David said he “really appreciates this” and “thanks everyone for taking the time to leave great reviews”.

The Applewood boss added: “”Client satisfaction is at the heart of everything that I do.

“And to see the results in the reviews I have received is testament to this.”