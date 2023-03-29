South Cheshire Orchestra are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a concert on Sunday April 2 at Wistaston Memorial Hall, writes Jonathan White.

Following a performance of Handel’s Messiah in December 1972, the players discussed remaining together to form a regular group of players.

The first meeting of the South Cheshire Orchestra (aka The Friendly Orchestra) was in March 1973, and some founder members are still playing to this very day.

Tickets for the concert are Adults: £5, Children: free. Tickets available on the door.

Alternatively, contact Ray: [email protected] or Diane: [email protected]

South Cheshire Orchestra is a friendly orchestra who are always keen to recruit new members.

They mainly play classical music but also some lighter repertoire. All orchestral instruments welcome. No auditions.

Rehearsals are every Sunday morning (10am-12:15pm) between September and June at Wistaston Memorial Hall.

For more information call Ray on 01270 569542 or 07840 108 539 , email: [email protected] or visit https://www.southcheshireorchestra.com/