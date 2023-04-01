Nantwich Town players donate Easter eggs to Springfield School

First team players at Nantwich Town helped spread Easter cheer by delivering chocolate eggs to children at Springfield School in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

Dabbers players Troy Bourne, Byron Harrison, and Dan Cockerline made the visit, along with Kit Manager Jason Clarke, representatives from the Co-op, and presenters Neil Davis and Gary Johnson from local community radio station The Cat.

The players spent time talking to the pupils and staff before presenting the kids with goody-bags and chocolate eggs.

Jason Clarke, Kit Manager for Nantwich Town FC, said: “Thank you to all the first team players, Callum Carey team physio, Paul Ball coach, Steve Griffiths volunteer, The Tea Lounge at Nantwich Town FC and our stadium sponsor Swansway Group for the donation of the eggs, Adept Industrial Supplies Ltd and Pockets Menswear clothing store for the donation of the goody bags, Sales Geek for the pens books and mugs, and Tim Crighton on enrolling the help of the sponsors for such a great cause.

“A huge thank you also to Pam Thomas and Arnie Laing who are both Co-op Pioneers from the Haslington and Sandbach branches and who dressed up as an Easter Bunny and Easter Duck to entertain the pupils.

“We wanted to give back to the community by providing an egg or Easter gift to children with special needs in the local area.

“It was an event that the pupils and staff thoroughly enjoyed as evidenced by all of the smiles on show!”

Lisa Hodgkison, Headteacher at Springfield Special School, said: “We can’t thank you enough for taking the time out to come and visit our children.

“What a community the Dabbers are, our children were delighted with such generous Easter gifts.”