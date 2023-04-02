Betley secure narrow top of the table clash victory over The Lions

A single goal was enough for Betley to beat The Lions in their top of the table clash in the Crewe Regional League Premier Division.
Betley started the morning nine points ahead of The Lions, who had two games in hand.
The Lions had beaten Betley in their two previous encounters this season.
It was a closely matched encounter with defences largely on top, and the result swung on a fortunate deflection of a Betley shot into the path of Danny Lavalette, who put the chance away to give Betley victory.
Audlem got just their second League win of the campaign with a 3-2 win at home to Cheshire Cheese.
The visitors took the lead, but Audlem fought back, and were 2-1 ahead at half time with strikes from Shea Bebbington and Nick Gregory.
Cheshire Cheese got back to 2-2, before a goal from Seb Burrow sealed the win for Audlem.
The Cheshire Cheese goals came from Ben Reddock and Aaron Davies.
Winsford Over lost 1-3 to Willaston White Star, whose marksmen were Nathan Alcock, Gary Cardno and Ashley Skellon- Rowlands.
Matthew Stanton (penalty) netted for the home side.
Despite making many new registrations in the last few weeks, Broadhurst FC could only field 10 men for their fixture against George & Dragon, and went down to an astonishing 0-25 defeat, not quite a record for the Regional League, but very close to it.
Robbie Hatton scored 13 goals, with Sean Tierney, Ben Geary and Harry Fairweather all getting hat tricks.
Scott Taylor scored twice, and Keelan Darlington once.
In Division One, both the top two teams had convincing wins.
Sandbach Town beat Raven Salvador 8-2. Recent signing Joe Skupski netted a hat-trick, Lewis Barker scored two, with further strikes coming from Kasey Porter, Jake Tew and veteran Secretary/ Manager Matt Clarke.
Tom McMorine and Robsan Osman scored for the visitors.
C & N Utd. and Faddiley met for the third time in four weeks and, after a close first half, (just 2-3 at half time), Faddiley eventually ran out 2-7 winners with strikes from Brandon Mighten (2), Keiran Smith (2), Jordan Long, Callum Jones and Richard Ford.
Sean Heeps scored both goals for C & N Utd. The clubs meet again next week in the divisional Knock Out.
Princes Feathers went down 0-3 to Cheshire Cat, whose marksmen were Alex Riley, Sam Davenport and Alfie Sanders.
Nantwich Pirates (pictured) had a morning to forget, going down 1-5 to local rivals White Horse.
Tom Royle scored a hat-trick, taking his tally of League goals to a very impressive 29, with other goals coming from Dan Walford and new signing Florian Gijici.
Joey Hilton netted the Pirates goal.
(Images of Nantwich Pirates v White Horse, courtesy of Jonathan White)
Recent Comments