Nantwich Town out of bottom four with fine 3-0 win at Marine AFC

Nantwich Town produced an emphatic display to run out 3-0 winners at play-off chasing Marine to move out of the relegation places, writes Adam Bateman.
Manager Paul Carden changed his starting line up as Sean Cooke, Caspar Hughes, Perry Bircumshaw, Dylan Thompson and Connor Evans all made their way into the side.
The hosts started the brighter in front of a packed 1,500 crowd, and Sol Solomon almost scored from a Ben Hodkinson cross but Tom Booth parried the attempt and Nathan Okome cleared the danger.
A minute later, Booth was on hand to prevent a certain Marine goal with an unbelievable one-handed save from a corner.
Connor Evans broke away for Nantwich and fired just wide of Bayleigh Passant’s far post in the Marine goal.
Then Aidy Roxburgh’s cross was met by Perry Bircumshow at the far post, and Passant was there to save.
The match was turning the visitors’ way, and Steven Hewitt played in Jon Moran who saw his close range header just go over the bar.
The Dabbers opened the scoring on half hour mark.
Roxburgh broke down the right before cutting the ball back to Cooke, who fired into the back of the net to the delight of the travelling support.
Bircumshaw almost made it 2-0 soon after but he saw his shot go just wide of the far post.
Nantwich pressure paid dividends five minutes before the break when Evans was hauled down in the box.
Byron Harrison smashed the penalty high into the top right hand corner for 2-0.
Marine were out of the traps fast in the second half and almost halved the deficit but an early strike was ruled out for offside.
On the hour, Marine substitute Louis Britton managed to head the ball towards goal, but Booth was there to deny him with a save low down.
Ex-Dabber Akiel Raffie almost scored for the hosts with a fantastic shot from the edge of the area but again Booth was equal to it.
Then on 76 minutes, Nantwich put the game to bed.
A wonderful through ball by Tom Scully released Evans who bamboozled the defender in front of him, and then calmly slotted the ball under Passant for 3-0.
The Dabbers comfortably saw the game out to secure a vital three points and are fifth from bottom in Northern Premier League.
But it does not get any easier for Nantwich who are next away at runaway leaders South Shields on April 8.
(pics by Jonathan White)
