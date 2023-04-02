REVIEW: The Remains of Logan Duckworth, Crewe Lyceum

I can easily get swept along, lost in language and rhythm when I listen to poetry performances, writes Claire Faulkner.

Luke Wright certainly caught the attention of the audience on Friday night in The Studio Space at Crewe Lyceum, with an outstanding performance of his one-man show, The Remains of Logan Dankworth.

Wright is a well-known spoken word artist and has perfected the craft of storytelling to produce an honest, sometimes intense script about relationships, obsession, family and loss, all set against the backdrop of Brexit.

It’s 2015 and Logan Dankworth, comedian, columnist and social media addict is determined to be part of the biggest political battle the UK has seen for years.

As the EU Referendum causes tensions to rise across the nation, Logan’s wife Megan wants to leave London in order to give their daughter more opportunities and a better education.

With limited staging, Wright engaged his audience and took us back to 2015, reminding us of the tensions, division and hatred which seemed to cover the country.

Politicians and important events are cleverly referenced.

Wright reminds us they are part of our recent history and in a lot of ways we’re still living through them and the consequences.

I enjoyed watching this production. It made me think and reflect, it made me a little sad and angry, it’s a story of our times and an excellent piece of theatre.

The Studio is a former rehearsal space, staged to give the audience a more up close, personal and unique theatre experience.

Ideal for this type of performance, and I hope Luke Wright returns to perform again.

