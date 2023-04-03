Nantwich Library to stage “meet the author” with Erica James

Renowned writer Erica James will be appearing at Nantwich Library at their latest “meet the author” event.

The bestselling author will be at the library on Beam Street on Thursday 27th April.

Tickets are £15 per person which includes a copy of Erica’s new novel “A Secret Garden Affair”, or £5 without the book.

Refreshments are included.

Tickets can be reserved by emailing [email protected] or calling 01270 375361. They can then be collected from the library prior to the event.

Please note only cash payments can be accepted for this event.