Mornflake backs Cheshire Woman of the Year awards

The Cheshire Woman of the Year Award scheme has won backing from Mornflake in Crewe for a second year running.
Organisers have said a “big thank you” to the company after appealing for sponsors to support their fundraising for the NSPCC.
Mornflake is a headline sponsor of the event taking place at Chester Racecourse on June 21.
The Cheshire Woman of the Year Awards have run for 34 years and celebrate professional achievement, community service and personal courage of women across Cheshire and the Wirral.
Since it launched, more than 2,000 women have been honoured and the event has raised almost £300,000 for children’s charities through sponsorship, with funds going directly to the NSPCC to support children and families in Cheshire and the Wirral.
Sylvia Cheater MBE, Chair of the Cheshire Woman Award Society, said: “The Cheshire Woman of the Year celebration is a way of paying tribute to all the women across our region who have made a real difference to their communities, many are unsung heroines.
“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, it also raises much-needed funds for the NSPCC.
“All the money raised is used to help children and families in Cheshire and the Wirral – including support for ChildLine.
“However in the current economic climate attracting sponsorship has become more of a challenge so we are very thankful to Mornflake for stepping forward as a headline sponsor for a second year.”
More than 40 women have been nominated in this year’s search.
Categories recognise great personal courage, outstanding professional success and exceptional service to local community.
Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “The Awards recognise the mazing achievements of local women and although there can be only one winner, all the nominees have inspirational stories to tell.
“The Awards also raise vital funds for the NSPCC. It was our pleasure to offer our support once again.”
For information on supporting the awards see www.cheshirewomanaward.org.uk
