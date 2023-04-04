Wrenbury Primary rated “Good” in latest Ofsted inspection

Wrenbury Primary School has been rated “Good” in its latest Ofsted inspection and was praised as a “happy, friendly and thriving village school”.

The Ofsted report highlighted the “dedication and commitment” in providing high quality educational experience and personal wellbeing for all the children.

It said: “Leaders place a strong emphasis on pupils’ personal development.

“They ensure that all pupils have as broad and rich an experience as possible.”

Inspectors said this enables children to “build their learning well over time” and “leave the school ready for the challenges of the key stage 3 curriculum” and “well prepared for their future lives”.

The inspection team also highlighted how pupils are proud to belong to a school where everyone matters and noted that all children at the school and the school’s Little Wrens nursery provision are “exceptionally well cared for”.

Inspectors spent time in the school’s nursery provision, Little Wrens, where children can start the term after their third birthday.

The report noted: “Staff in early years focus well on developing children’s language.

“They engage in high-quality conversation with children as they learn and play, children are ready to learn to read as soon as they enter Reception Year.”

Wrenbury Primary headteacher Bessa Cador said: “I am very proud of the Wrenbury team and thankful that our report goes some way to acknowledge lots of the very good things the inspection team saw and heard during their inspection.

“I personally know that the school is more than an inspection report, and beyond their typed words there are countless other great things happening in our classrooms and in our relationships in our school, our school family and within our community, that offer the children so much and help them thrive.

“To everyone connected with the school and who play their part, no matter how small, ‘thank you’.”